CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $331,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 31.2% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 63,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

