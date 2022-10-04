CT Private Equity Trust PLC (CTPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.31 ($0.08) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

CT Private Equity Trust stock opened at GBX 400.57 ($4.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of £291.80 million and a PE ratio of 333.06. CT Private Equity Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 375.51 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 452 ($5.46).

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

About CT Private Equity Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.