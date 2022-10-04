CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $47.85 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010683 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,742,182,662 coins and its circulating supply is 3,461,751,152 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.