Curio (CUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,850.01

Curio (CUR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Curio has a total market capitalization of $24,850.01 and $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Curio coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.13 or 0.99980276 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006922 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004562 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051037 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003044 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00063655 BTC.
- Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021627 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004860 BTC.
About Curio
CUR is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
