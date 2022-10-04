Curio Governance Trading 47.5% Higher This Week (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $107,100.00 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance was first traded on December 25th, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio Governance’s official website is curioinvest.com/curio-stablecoin.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curio Governance launched in 25/12/2020 by a team based in Switzerland, Curio Governance is part of the Curio StableСoin Protocol and allows CGT token holders to participate in the governance and improvement of the protocol. Governance is based on the DAO model and supports 2 types of votes: direct protocol control by CGT-holders and community service polls. Curio StableCoin Protocol allows people to use Security Tokens (supported Curio Car Tokens) as collateral to generate Curio StableCoin, and also make deposits to Curio StableCoin to generate passive income.The CURIO token, which is also referred to as the governance token of the Protocol of the Creator, enables the possessors to possess it to cast votes on alterations to be made on the Creator Protocol. It is noteworthy that anyone can bring up a proposal for a CURIO vote even without possessing a CURIO. The process of Governance creation usually encompasses proposals and executive voting. The proposal selection is carried out to initiate a preliminary agreement of the group’s opinion before Executive voting begins. This guarantees that decisions related to governance are considered, and an agreement is reached before the actual process of voting. The voting process usually helps to confirm (or cancel) adjustments to the position of the system. Technically, different kinds of votes are handled by smart contracts. A Proposal contract is a type of smart contract that is integrated with a governance action or more but can only be used once. When it is finished, it quickly enacts the changes being voted on into the variables affecting the internal governance of the Protocol. Once used, the Proposal Contract becomes void.The official Curio Governance ticker is “CGT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

