Curve DAO Token (CRV) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Billion

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00004492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and $84.63 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,830,931,131 coins and its circulating supply is 636,054,134 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.