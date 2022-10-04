Cyclub Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a market cap of $30.82 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cyclub is cyclub.io.

Cyclub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

