Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Daddy Doge has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Daddy Doge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Daddy Doge has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $37,912.00 worth of Daddy Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004549 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.02 or 0.01605178 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030439 BTC.

Daddy Doge Profile

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2021. Daddy Doge’s total supply is 499,529,482,816,441 coins. The official website for Daddy Doge is daddydoge.finance. Daddy Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Daddy Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Daddy Doge is a deflationary DeFi token that takes a 9% tax from each buy and sell. This tax acts to benefit the project as a whole by putting 3% in the liquidity pool for a stable price floor, 3% proportionally reflected back to all holders of a DaddyDoge token and 3% added to a marketing/dev wallet to make sure that the project is able to succeed in the long term. Another large purpose of the tax is to decentivise large token holders from buying and selling quickly and damaging the price.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daddy Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daddy Doge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daddy Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

