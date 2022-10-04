DAEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,599.00 (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,599.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets.The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

