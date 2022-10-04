Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives $42.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTRUY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. DZ Bank lowered Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

Shares of DTRUY stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

