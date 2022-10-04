DAO1 Price Down 28.6% This Week (DAO1)

DAO1 (DAO1) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, DAO1 has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. DAO1 has a total market capitalization of $29,012.20 and approximately $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

