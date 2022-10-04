DAO1 Price Down 28.6% This Week (DAO1)

DAO1 (DAO1) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, DAO1 has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. DAO1 has a total market capitalization of $29,012.20 and approximately $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
DAO1 Profile
The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DAO1
Receive News & Updates for DAO1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.