DAOventures Price Reaches $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $147,001.46 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,518 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

