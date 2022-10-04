DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading Up 134.3% Over Last 7 Days

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 175.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $846,398.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 134.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AirDAO (AMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,319,462,900 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com.

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It allows users to access a set of financial tools designed to help them manage their digital assets. At DAPS, it will be possible to either perform cryptocurrencies transactions between users through the platform payment system or/and store and monitor digital assets in the DAPS digital wallet (to be released with DAPS main net launch), with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux.The DAPS Coin (DAPS) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by the DAPS Project. Its mainnet is expected to be launched in 2019, allowing the DAPS token to become a privacy coin designed to be untraceable and the only tracking will be the total supply and block height via the Proof-Of-Audit block. The DAPS coins will serve the users as a medium to exchange value on the platform and will be supported by the DAPS wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

