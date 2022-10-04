Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

DRI stock opened at $125.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $158.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

