Databroker (DTX) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

Databroker (DTX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $342.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,297.13 or 0.99974888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004578 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

