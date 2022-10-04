DataHighway (DHX) Price Tops $4.88 on Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. DataHighway has a market cap of $155.61 million and approximately $126,552.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00024057 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
DataHighway Profile
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,860,978 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DataHighway
