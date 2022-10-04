Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -38.17% -152.51% -72.00% Motorsport Games -230.11% -89.28% -65.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datasea and Motorsport Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $17.08 million 2.24 -$6.52 million ($0.27) -5.81 Motorsport Games $15.08 million 0.80 -$33.16 million ($3.09) -0.21

Risk & Volatility

Datasea has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorsport Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Datasea has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of -1.38, meaning that its share price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Datasea and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00 Motorsport Games 0 5 0 0 2.00

Motorsport Games has a consensus price target of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 449.17%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Datasea.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 70.2% of Datasea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Datasea beats Motorsport Games on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company sells its video game products through various retail and digital channels. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

