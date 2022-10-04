Davis Rea LTD. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 502.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,269 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.85. The firm has a market cap of $343.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
