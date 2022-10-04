Davis Rea LTD. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 502.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,269 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.85. The firm has a market cap of $343.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.