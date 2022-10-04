DecentBet Hits One Day Volume of $18.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. DecentBet has a market cap of $15,324.02 and approximately $18.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 57.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.45 or 0.99998769 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004604 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00063698 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021832 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004911 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

