DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $15,093.95 and $18.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 57.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,595.95 or 1.00042099 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079057 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

