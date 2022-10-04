DECOIN Price Down 2.6% This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $3.76 million and $293.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DECOIN alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000339 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users.The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools.DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.