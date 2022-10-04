Decubate (DCB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,093.00

Decubate (DCB) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Decubate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decubate has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Decubate has a market cap of $247,255.71 and approximately $21,093.00 worth of Decubate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.87 or 0.01606048 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Decubate Coin Profile

Decubate (DCB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2021. Decubate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,557,919 coins. Decubate’s official Twitter account is @decubate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decubate is decubate.com.

Decubate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decubate is a community-powered investment platform aiming for startup economy on-chain, unlocking liquidity for investors, and accelerating the mass adoption of blockchain technology.DCB will be the backbone of the entire ecosystem.Telegram”

