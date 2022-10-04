Deeper Network Market Capitalization Hits $99.58 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $478,378.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network launched on March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 9,725,000,000 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Deeper Network is https://reddit.com/r/DeeperNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Deeper Network is www.deeper.network.

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining.DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

