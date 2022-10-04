DEEPSPACE (DPS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.41 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $1,279.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,395,294 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official website is deepspace.game. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

