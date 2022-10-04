Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $344.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

