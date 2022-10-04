DeFi Bids Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $158.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $140,721.76 and $158.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 87.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,285.64 or 1.00031478 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004583 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00049868 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021720 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004865 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,203 coins and its circulating supply is 22,964,266 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.