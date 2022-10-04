Defi For You (DFY) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Defi For You (DFY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Defi For You coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defi For You has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Defi For You has a market cap of $968,315.60 and $30,389.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Defi For You alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defi For You Coin Profile

Defi For You’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official website is defi.com.vn. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Defi For You Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi For You is a peer-to-peer NFT trading and crypto lending platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to use NFTs as collateral for a P2P loan.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi For You directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defi For You should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defi For You using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defi For You Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defi For You and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.