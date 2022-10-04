DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Price Tops $81.80

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for $81.80 or 0.00404047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $30.82 million and $644,813.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index’s launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 376,723 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index.Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index.The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before”

