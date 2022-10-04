DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Hits $3.95 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $596,964.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 24,110,053 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance/#/home. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

