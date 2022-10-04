DefiCliq (CLIQ) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, DefiCliq has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. DefiCliq has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DefiCliq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DefiCliq Coin Profile

DefiCliq’s launch date was November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins. DefiCliq’s official website is www.deficliq.com. The official message board for DefiCliq is deficliq.medium.com. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DefiCliq

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq is a company that provides both collateralized and uncollateralized loans in both p2p and traditional ways, with more features like DAO (off-chain governance), staking, interoperability in one place as a Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DefiCliq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DefiCliq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DefiCliq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

