DeFine (DFA) Price Tops $0.0908 on Exchanges

DeFine (DFA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $45.38 million and $1.02 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s genesis date was April 7th, 2021. DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeFine is www.define.one. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFine Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The core of DeFine is SOCIAL. DeFine is an NFT social platform for all creators including artists, musicians, influencers, and gamers. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fanbase through marketplace features that utilize digital assets like NFTs, social/fan tokens, and real assets on the blockchain. Owners of social/fan tokens will have many benefits including special access to the creators’ NFTs, merchandise, content, etc. while being part of a private community. It is also a social platform for all participants in the digital world where they can identify and interact with each other through their NFT social profiles which are based on their contribution and achievements in the digital world. Ultimately, the DeFine will serve as a social platform for creators and users to define how to engage with each other and build communities in the digital world.DFA is the native token for DeFine, the social NFT platform for all creators. The DFA token will be utilized for community governance and transaction fees while also facilitating numerous social functions on the platform. DFA allows creators, fans,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

