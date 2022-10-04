DeFIRE (CWAP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $259,142.21

DeFIRE (CWAP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. DeFIRE has a market capitalization of $259,142.21 and $29,444.00 worth of DeFIRE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFIRE has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One DeFIRE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About DeFIRE
DeFIRE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,934,971 coins. The Reddit community for DeFIRE is https://reddit.com/r/deFIRE_fi. DeFIRE’s official Twitter account is @DeFIRE_Fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DeFIRE
