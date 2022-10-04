Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Up 16.8% in September

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Delek US Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. Delek US has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 16.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Delek US by 46.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 31,222 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,056,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

