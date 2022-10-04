Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Lowered to €61.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($72.45) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Delivery Hero from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Price Performance

DLVHF stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $146.07.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.