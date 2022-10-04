Delphy Reaches Market Cap of $541,200.00 (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $541,200.00 and approximately $26,865.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Delphy

Delphy was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is a distributed, social mobile prediction market platform built on Ethereum.The platform provides users with various types of prediction markets, allowing participants to make full use of their wisdom and knowledge to effectively predict the future.Furthermore, participants can initiate and customize different kinds of markets according to their own preferences. Those who made the accurate predictions will get rewarded.DPY, the Delphy token, is the utility token to be used on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

