Denali Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DECAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 4th

Denali Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 4th. Denali Capital Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 7th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

