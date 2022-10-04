DeRace (DERC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $126,531.00

DeRace (DERC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $29.10 million and $126,531.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeRace is www.derace.io.

Buying and Selling DeRace

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

