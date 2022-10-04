DerivaDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $91,874.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $29.27 million and $91,874.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO launched on December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 53,221,796 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

