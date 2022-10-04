Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.82 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.85 or 0.00019021 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $70.82 million and $404,379.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,911,555 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

