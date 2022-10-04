DEUS Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,956.00 (DEUS)

DEUS Finance (DEUS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. DEUS Finance has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $65,956.00 worth of DEUS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEUS Finance has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One DEUS Finance coin can currently be bought for $41.26 or 0.00206955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEUS Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEUS Finance Coin Profile

DEUS Finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2021. DEUS Finance’s total supply is 26,847 coins. DEUS Finance’s official website is deus.finance. DEUS Finance’s official Twitter account is @DeusDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEUS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEUS Finance Evolution is a marketplace of decentralized financial services that provides the infrastructure for others to build financial instruments, such as synthetic stock trading platforms, options and futures trading, and more.$DEUS is the protocol token of the DEUS Finance ecosystem. $DEUS represents the fractional portion of our stablecoin, $DEI. $DEI is used as collateral for every financial instrument and protocol built on top of DEUS infrastructure. For every $DEI that is minted, the $DEUS portion is burned, creating deflationary pressure on the $DEUS token supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEUS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEUS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEUS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEUS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEUS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.