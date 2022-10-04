DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $82,093.26 and approximately $3.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on September 29th, 2021. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DFSocial Gaming is https://reddit.com/r/DFSocial_Gaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DFSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com.

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaming Throught eh blockchain:DFSocial is the gaming platform where anyone can earn even if you're not a gamer. Users can benefit from sponsoring skilled gamers and keep earning with Staking, Farming, Predictors and many more.On their platforms, any gamer will be able to monetize their skills in monthly organized tournaments. DFSocial Gaming currently supports 10 of the most popular games: League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Valorant, Rocket League & FIFA, CS GO, Poker, Minecraft, Call of Duty, and Chess.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars.

