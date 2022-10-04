dFund (DFND) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

dFund (DFND) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, dFund has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One dFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. dFund has a total market cap of $483,700.00 and $37,407.00 worth of dFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dFund Coin Profile

dFund launched on May 1st, 2021. dFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. dFund’s official website is d-fund.io. dFund’s official Twitter account is @dFundProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dFund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dFund is a platform that makes decentralized hedge funds and loans possible, operating in the vast and technically superb Polkadot ecosystem. The dFund network is composed of different decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) modules acting as decentralized hedge funds/investment funds, or as it likes to call them, dFunds. Investors can invest / pool money into these dFunds, which would be managed by that dFund’s manager and invested for a profit, just like traditional hedge funds. These dFunds can set their terms and conditions, such as the success fee they will charge on achieved profits, and their internal organization, such as the DAO module (in this case a dFund) members electing the dFund manager(s).dFunds will be rated and ranked by their performance, so the decentralized hedge funds with the highest returns will be the most visible ones on the website and dApp of the platform, and users will be able to see the returns and profits (in %) of every dFund which will allow them to make informed decisions about in which dFund they want to invest.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

