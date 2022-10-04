dFuture (DFT) Trading Down 91.4% This Week

dFuture (DFT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One dFuture coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. dFuture has a total market cap of $4,296.83 and $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033503 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000110 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001943 BTC.

dFuture (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

