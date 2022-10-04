Dfyn Network Trading Down 28.7% This Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $205,973.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network was first traded on May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 193,578,192 coins. The official website for Dfyn Network is dfyn.network. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

