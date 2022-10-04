Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Diageo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

NYSE DEO opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

