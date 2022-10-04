Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $512.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.92. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $162.67 and a 1-year high of $234.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day moving average is $177.93.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,364,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

