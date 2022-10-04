Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $512.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.92. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $162.67 and a 1-year high of $234.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day moving average is $177.93.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group
About Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
Further Reading
