Diamond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,564.00 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $26,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00016048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,712,816 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

