DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Reaches $2.05 Million

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $3,565.54 or 0.17587438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $54,184.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 574 coins. The official website for DIGG is badger.finance. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO.”

