Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $87,241.22 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00274077 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003785 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,631,648 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

