Digitex (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Digitex (DGTX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $22,753.37 and approximately $32,612.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.53 or 0.99987905 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064033 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. Telegram | Reddit | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Blog Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

